 'What is your right?': SC Pulls Up Husband Of Russian Woman Found Living In Gokarna Cave
Nina Kutina, a Russian national, and her two young daughters were found on July 11 in a cave in the Ramatirtha Hills near Gokarna. According to officials, the trio had been living in the cave for around two months. They did not have valid documents.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Left: SC Right: Nina Kutina with her kids | File

New Delhi: Almost three months after a Russian woman and her two young daughters were rescued from a cave in the forested Ramatirtha Hill area of Karnataka's Gokarna, the Supreme Court on Monday pulled up a man who claimed to be her husband and the father of the children, as he challenged a Karnataka High Court order that permitted the government to issue travel documents for their repatriation to Russia.

The top court also remarked that the country has "become a haven" and "anybody comes and stays."

The bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi questioned the husband of the woman, identified as Israeli national Dror Shlomo Goldstein, over his rights and why he was staying in Goa while his wife and daughters continued to live in the cave after their visa had expired on April 17, 2017.

“What is your right? Who are you?" Justice Surya Kant asked the petitioner’s counsel. “Why should we not direct your deportation?" Justice Kant asked. The bench, however, appeared unconvinced and said, “Please show us any official document that you are declared the father."

Justice Joymalya Bagchi also expressed sharp disapproval of the petitioner’s conduct, observing, “Publicity litigation. What were you doing when your children were living in a cave?"

Following the sharp remarks from the court, the petitioner sought permission to withdraw the plea, which the apex court allowed.

