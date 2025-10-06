 BCI Suspends Advocate Rakesh Kishore, Who Attempted To Hurl Show At CJI
Despite the disruption, CJI Gavai maintained his composure and proceeded with the day's business. He was quoted as saying, "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me."

Updated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
article-image

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended lawyer Rakesh Kishore from practising law after a shocking incident at the Supreme Court in which he tried to throw his shoe at the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, during open court proceedings. The disciplinary measure was imposed in response to the serious act of professional misconduct that compromised the dignity of the country's highest judicial authority.

On Monday morning, while cases were being mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai in Courtroom No. 1, 71-year-old solicitor Rakesh Kishore caused a disturbance. Witnesses reported that Mr Kishore walked towards the dais, removed his shoe, and attempted to hurl it at the Chief Justice.

article-image

While being detained by security officers present in the courtroom, Mr Kishore was heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahenge" (We will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma). He was promptly removed from the courtroom and transferred to the Supreme Court's security unit.

article-image

The advocate's outburst is believed to be connected to comments made by CJI Gavai during a hearing last month. While dismissing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the restoration of a beheaded seven-foot statue of Lord Vishnu at a temple in Khajuraho, the CJI had reportedly told the petitioner's counsel, "Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now."

