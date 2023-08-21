Uttar Pradesh: Shoe Hurled On SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Ink Thrown On BJP’s Dara Chauhan (Watch)

Black Ink Thrown At BJP Leader Dara Singh Chauhan | Twitter

Lucknow: Shoe was hurled at senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Monday while he was addressing a party programme in Lucknow.

A day before black ink was thrown on former minister Dara Singh Chauhan while he was campaigning in the by-poll of Ghosi assembly seat. Chauhan a former Samajwadi legislator had switched loyalties to join Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) last month which made him its candidate in the Ghosi by-poll.

Angry man hurled shoe at Swami Maurya

According to police, a man posing as a lawyer hurled a shoe at Swami Maurya during a party programme in Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Gomtinagar. While the shoe could not reach Maurya, the SP workers caught hold of the man and thrashed him.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Lucknow, AV Singh said the accused Akash Saini was taken into custody and sent to hospital for treatment. He will be interrogated after the treatment, said the ACP. However, Swami Prasad Maurya said that the accused belonged to BJP and it was a planned attack on him.

Meanwhile the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha released a video after this incident and announced that it would felicitate Akash Saini who hurled shoe on Maurya. The person who released this video said that Hindu Mahasabha would provide legal help to the accused. It may be mentioned that Samajwadi leader Maurya has been in the thick of controversy over his remarks on Ramcharitmanas made few months back.

Dara Chauhan faces ink attack

Meanwhile the person who has thrown black ink on BJP candidate in Ghosi assembly by-poll Dara Chauhan surrendered on Monday. Before surrendering before police the accused Abhimanyu Yadav claimed that he had thrown ink at the behest of local BJP leader Prince Yadav. While BJP leader Prince Yadav denied his role in the ink throwing incident, he said that SP is conspiring against him. Police too denied the allegation made by the accused Abhimanyu Yadav.

It may be mentioned that Dara Singh Chauhan was elected from Ghosi assembly seat in 2022 polls on SP ticket but switched loyalties a month back to join BJP. He had earlier been a minister in the Yogi Cabinet but joined Samajwadi Party just before the 2022 assembly polls.

