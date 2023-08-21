UP News: Man In Guise Of Lawyer Hurls Shoe At Swami Prasad Maurya, SP Workers Thrash Him; Visuals Surface

An unidentified man hurled a shoe at Samajwadi Party (SP) controversial leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Monday (August 21). The man had come dressed as a lawyer and the incident took place at Samajwadi Party's OBC meeting.

Workers of Samajwadi Party thrashed the man who had hurled the shoe at the SP leader. Visuals emerged showing Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders beating the man who hurled shoe at Maurya.

The man who was thrashed for hurling a shoe has been identifed as Akash Saini. He was beaten up by SP workers in the presence of police, showed videos and visuals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One of the videos showed the youth who was thrashed answering a question asked by media person. When questioned who was he and why had he carried out the attack, he tried to give clarification but was cut short as he was taken away in a rickshaw by police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Swami Prasad Maurya's controverisal comments in the past

Swami Prasad Maurya was in the news for the wrong reasons in the past for his comments on the Hindu religious text Ramcharitmanas.

Swami Prasad Maurya had come under severe criticism from seers and sadhus as well as politicians who had demanded action against him for his comments on the Ramcharitmanas.

Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party after quitting the BJP.

However, in the 2022 assembly polls, the BJP registered a thumping victory and UP CM Yogi Adityanath became the first chief minister in over four decades to return as UP CM after completing a full five-year term.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)