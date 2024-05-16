'... Policeman Opened His Pants And Offered Urine': Kejriwal's Old Tweets Against Akhilesh Resurface Amid Joint Press Conference

Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav held a joint press conference in Lucknow on Thursday. While the press conference drew attention as CM Arvind Kejriwal dodged questions regarding Swati Maliwal assault allegations that were asked by reporters, Akhilesh Yadav defended the Delhi CM during the press conference, saying that there are other more important issues to talk about.

Now, in a new, an 11-year-old tweet by the Chief Minister has surfaced online. In a tweet posted in June 2013, Kejriwal wrote, "...Akhilesh - When asked for water, policeman opened his pants and offered urine."

...Akhilesh - When asked for water, policeman opened his pants and offered urine — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 20, 2013

The tweets were dated back to 2013 when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Arvind Kejriwal slammed the CM back and forth, complaining about how Delhi Police treated AAP workers. They were allegedly assaulted and given urine to drink when they asked for water.

According to media reports, AAP party workers were assaulted by the staff of Gokulpuri police station on June 19, 2013, when they had gone there to demand registration of an FIR in a gangrape case.

Several facing serious criminal and corruption charges inducted in Akhilesh Yadav. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 15, 2012

Also in another 2012, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Several facing serious criminal and corruption charges inducted in Akhilesh Yadav.", in which he seeked action against the then CM Akhilesh Yadav for his corruption charges and criminal case.

After the past tweets resurfaced many users reacted to the post reminding Arvind Kejriwal of what he claimed about Akhilesh Yadav in the past.

A user writes, 'Kya kya likh chuke ho': what have you already written

Yet another user called Arvind Kejriwal a 'Raakshas'

What does not sit right with netizens is that the recent press conference of the duo has questioning the CM Arvind Kejriwal's stance.

With the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, political parties are seen switching their stances and joining the political parties that they were in tiff in the past in order to win the elections and grab seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The results for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.