WATCH: Black Ink Thrown At BJP Leader Dara Singh Chauhan During Election Campaign In Mau

Mau: In a shocking incident black ink was thrown on Sunday at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and assembly election candidate from Ghosi Dara Singh Chauhan in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. The incident was caught on camera and the video is going viral on social media. The incident occurred in Mau when the leader was campaigning for the upcoming assembly by-elections in Ghosi.

Accused fled from the spot

As per reports, the youth who threw black ink on BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan fled from the spot. Dara Singh Chauhan was accompanied by his supporters and also his security but nobody was able to avert the incident. There was an armosphere of chaos after the incident took place. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Dara Singh Chauhan filed nominations for the upcoming by-elections to be held in Ghosi

BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan has filed nominations for the upcoming by-elections to be held in Ghosi. The last date for nominations was August 17.The voting will be held for the elections on Ghosi assembly seat on September 5. The counting will be held on September 8. Dara Singh Chauhan is campaigning for the upcoming by-elections in the constituency. Earlier, Dara Singh Chauhan resigned as an MLA from Samajwadi Party and joined BJP, where he was a minister in Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's first term from 2017-22.

Dara Singh Chauhan was returning after attending a Jan Chaupal

Dara Singh Chauhan was returning after attending a Jan Chaupal at a college in Adri of Kopaganj block today. When the leader reached Adri Chatti he got down from his car after seeing the BJP supporters waiting for him at the spot. Suddenly, a young man appeared from the crowd and started throwing black ink on the BJP leader. The younster also threw ink at people surrounding the BJP leader. The event was cancelled after the incident took place and Dara Singh Chauhan had to return from the spot without campaigning.