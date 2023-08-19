 WATCH: Man Throws Ink At Odisha CM Patnaik's Private Secretary VK Pandian In Puri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Man Throws Ink At Odisha CM Patnaik's Private Secretary VK Pandian In Puri

WATCH: Man Throws Ink At Odisha CM Patnaik's Private Secretary VK Pandian In Puri

The incident took place while VK Pandian, a 2000 batch IAS officer also the 5T secretary was attending an event at Utkalmani Gopabandhu Smruti Mahavidyalaya in Satyabadi.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

A man threw ink at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's private secretary VK Pandian and Puri District Collector Samarth Verma in Satyabadi area on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place while Pandian, a 2000 batch IAS officer also the 5T secretary was attending an event at Utkalmani Gopabandhu Smruti Mahavidyalaya in Satyabadi locality of Puri district.

The man who allegedly hurled ink at the IAS officers was identified as Bhaskar Sahoo, a resident of Haripur village under Kanas block in Satyabadi assembly segment area in the district. The police overpowered Sahoo and detained him.

Immediately after the ink attack, Pandian went on meeting people and received their grievances while wearing the white shirt sprinkled with ink. Earlier in the day, the 5T secretary visited several areas of Puri district.

Read Also
Odisha: Vande Bharat Express Offers Free Rides To Students, Announces Ashwini Vaishnaw
article-image

Political blame game begins

Meanwhile, Satyabadi's BJD MLA Umakanta Samantray alleged that Sahoo was a BJP man and he threw ink targeting Pandian with political motive.

The BJP denied the allegations of Samantray and said that the saffron party does not believe in ink attack.

"We oppose Pandian's visit and we do it openly giving prior notice. None of our party men is involved in today's ink attack," a senior BJP leader said.

The 5T secretary, who is undertaking tours across Odisha on the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to hear the grievances of the people, had earlier faced black flag protests and egg attack in different places.

Read Also
Odisha Horror: Woman Eaten Alive By Crocodile In Birupa River; Shocking Visuals Surface
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Man Throws Ink At Odisha CM Patnaik's Private Secretary VK Pandian In Puri

WATCH: Man Throws Ink At Odisha CM Patnaik's Private Secretary VK Pandian In Puri

‘Babies Could Have Been Saved If…’: Indian-Origin Doctor Who Helped Catch 'Killer' Nurse In UK

‘Babies Could Have Been Saved If…’: Indian-Origin Doctor Who Helped Catch 'Killer' Nurse In UK

SC Directs Centre To Respond To Plea For Decriminalising Consensual Sex Between 16-18 Year-Olds

SC Directs Centre To Respond To Plea For Decriminalising Consensual Sex Between 16-18 Year-Olds

Celebrating Akshay Urja Diwas: Empowering India With Renewable Energy

Celebrating Akshay Urja Diwas: Empowering India With Renewable Energy

‘Meri Zindagi Ka Yeh Aakhri Video Hai': UP Youth Jumps Into River, Records Himself On Camera...

‘Meri Zindagi Ka Yeh Aakhri Video Hai': UP Youth Jumps Into River, Records Himself On Camera...