Police Register Case Against Former Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni & Son In Witness Intimidation Matter

A case has been registered against three individuals, including former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish, in a two-year-old matter in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The police registered the case following a Supreme Court order in connection with preventing a witness from testifying and threatening him in the Tikunia incident.

The witness had previously attempted to register a case at the police station several times against Teni, his son, and Nighaasan Block Pramukh's husband Amandeep Singh, but no case was registered. When the case was not filed, the witness approached the Supreme Court. Earlier today, Supreme Court ordered the UP Police to register the case.

According to reports, Baljinder Singh, a resident of village Bhairampur in the Padhua police station area, is a witness in the 2021 Kheri incident. According to Baljinder Singh's petition, he was to testify in Lakhimpur Court on 16 October 2023. He alleges that on 15 August 2023, Nighaasan Block Pramukh's husband Amandeep Singh arrived at his home. It is alleged that Amandeep Singh asked him to change his testimony. He was lured with money and also threatened. Baljinder Singh says he became frightened and left his home to go to his in-laws' house in Patrasi police station, Shardanagar.

The next morning, when he was going to testify, Amandeep, sent by Ajay Mishra Teni, reached the witness's in-laws' house and threatened him. He also offered a bribe of one lakh rupees. Baljinder Singh says that due to threats from Amandeep Singh and fear of former minister Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish, he leased out all his land and moved to Punjab.