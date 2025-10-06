Lawyer Rakesh Kishore Released By Police After Supreme Court Refuses To File Charges

CJI BR Gavai (File Image) | ANI

Rakesh Kishore, the lawyer who attempted to attack Chief Justice of India BR Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday, October 6, reportedly told the police he was upset with him over his recent remarks related to the Khajuraho temples.

According to Hindustan Times reports, Rakesh Kishore had brought a piece of paper with him on which "Sanatan dharma ka apmaan, nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate an insult to Sanatan Dharma or Hinduism) was written.

He was questioned by police for three hours before being released. No action was taken against him as the SC office did not file any charges and asked for the lawyer to be released, as per the report.

A police official told the Hindustan Times that his shoe and documents were also released.

The lawyer is in his seventies and holds membership cards from multiple bar associations, the official stated.

Regarding the comment that had provoked him, CJI Gavai had remarked on 16 September, while dismissing a case calling for the restoration of a statue of Lord Vishnu at the temple complex in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, "Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now."

He had continued, "It's an archaeological site and the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) needs to grant permission and so forth."

Following an outcry, largely on social media, Justice Gavai addressed the controversy in open court a few days later, clarifying that he intended no disrespect. "I respect all religions...This occurred on social media," he said.