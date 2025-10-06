Bye-Elections 2025: Poll Dates For 8 Assembly Constituencies Announced; Check Details - VIDEO

CEC Gyanesh Kumar | ECI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the poll dates for the Bihar Assembly elections, along with the schedule for by-elections to be held in eight assembly seats.

These bye-elections are being conducted to fill vacancies in the following assembly constituencies: Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha.

Voting for the by-elections will take place on 11 November 2025, which coincides with the second phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly polls. The first phase of the Bihar elections is scheduled for 6 November 2025, exactly one month from today. The counting for both will take place on 14-11-2025.

Reason For Bye-polls

Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam constituency is going to the polls following the resignation of Omar Abdullah, while the Nagrota constituency is holding by-elections due to the death of Devender Singh Rana.

In Rajasthan, a by-election in Anta has been necessitated by the disqualification of Kanwarlal. Ghatsila (ST) in Jharkhand is going to the polls following the death of Ramdas Soren.

Telangana’s Jubilee Hills constituency is holding a by-election due to the death of Maganti Gopinath. In Punjab, Tarn Taran is going for by-polls following the death of Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal.

Dampa (ST) in Mizoram is heading for polls due to the death of Lalrintluanga Saila, and Odisha’s Nuapada constituency is going to the polls following the death of Rajendra Dholakia.