Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Releases First List Of 11 Candidates

Hours before the Election Commission's press conference on Monday to announce the dates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party released its first list of 11 candidates at a press conference.

The party's Bihar in-charge Ajesh Yadav, co-incharge Abhinav Rai, and state president Rakesh Yadav released the list on Monday.

The list includes the names of Dr Meera Singh (Begusarai), Yogi Chaupal (Kurushewar), Amit Kumar Singh (Taraiya), Bhanu Bhartiya (Kasba), Shubhda Yadav (Benipatti), Arun Kumar Rajak (Phulwari), Pankaj Kumar (Bankipur), Ashraf Alam (Kishanganj), Akhilesh Narayan Thakur (Parihar), Ashok Kumar Singh, (Govindganj), and Capt Dharmraj Singh (Buxar).

The Election Commission of India is set to reveal the timetable for the crucial Bihar Assembly polls at 4 pm this afternoon.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has stated that the electoral process for all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will conclude by November 22, coinciding with the expiry of the current assembly's tenure.