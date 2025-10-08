Karnataka BJP Leader Bhaskar Rao Apologises After Praising Lawyer Rakesh Kishore Who Tried To Hurl Shoe At CJI Gavai

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai (L) & advocate Rakesh Kishore (R) | X @ANI & File Pic

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP leader and former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday tendered an apology for praising advocate Rakesh Kishore for his act of trying to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai in the Supreme Court.

Bhaskar Rao, taking to social media, X, stated, "My reaction was one of aghast and shock that a person, despite being so highly educated, aged and experienced such an action knowing fully the consequences of a terribly and legally wrong act."

My reaction was one of aghast and shock that a person, despite being so highly educated, Aged and experienced such an action knowing fully the Consequences of a Terribly and Legally Wrong Act. , I have not insulted the Supreme Court, nor Chief Justice or any Community. If my… — Bhaskar Rao (@Nimmabhaskar22) October 8, 2025

"I have not insulted the Supreme Court, nor Chief Justice or any Community. If my tweet has angered or hurt, I am sorry," Bhaskar Rao stated.

Even if it is Legally & Terribly Wrong, I admire your courage, at your age, to take a stand and live by it, irrespective of Consequences 🙏 — Bhaskar Rao (@Nimmabhaskar22) October 7, 2025

Commenting on a media report regarding the suspension of lawyer Rakesh Kishore by the Bar Council of India for attempting to throw a shoe at CJI in the Supreme Court, Bhaskar Rao had earlier posted on X, "Even if it is Legally & Terribly Wrong, I admire your courage, at your age, to take a stand and live by it, irrespective of Consequences."

Responding to the shoe-throwing incident, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated on Wednesday, “The incident of a shoe being hurled at the Chief Justice in the Supreme Court is wrong. We must all condemn such unruly behaviour in a place meant for delivering justice. Strict action should be taken against the offender.”

When asked about the shoe-throwing incident in the Supreme Court, he said, “Although the Chief Justice himself has said that no action should be taken against the offender, a suo motu case should still be registered and appropriate action must be taken.”

Strongly condemning the attack on Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai inside the Supreme Court, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Parameshwara said, “Committing such an act under the pretext of his comment on Sanatan Dharma is highly condemnable. Especially, I must say this - CJI Gavai hails from the Dalit community, and his rise to such a high position is itself a remarkable achievement.”

“The Chief Justice represents his community, and if he is attacked in such a manner, the entire nation should condemn it and take the development seriously. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and those in the system to ensure that no such incident occurs again and that legal action is taken in this case,” he stated.

Commenting on the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday, "The Chief Justice of India himself forgave the incident, reflecting his greatness. However, I strongly condemn the act; it is an act of Manuvadi elements."

