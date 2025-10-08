Karnataka: 7 Swept Away At Markonahalli Dam; 1 Rescued

In a tragic incident, six people from Karnataka's Tumakuru were swept away by strong currents downstream from the Markonahalli Dam. The victims were part of a group that had come for a picnic.

According to Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok KV, approximately 15 people had visited the dam for a picnic. Of them, seven, including women and children, entered the water when the siphon system unexpectedly released water, generating a powerful current.

The rushing water carried away all seven. Rescue teams from the police and fire services hurried to the location. A man, identified as Nawaz, was rescued and taken to Adichunchanagiri Hospital.

Police stated that two bodies have been retrieved, while efforts continue to locate four missing individuals. Search operations have been temporarily suspended and will recommence on Wednesday morning.

Ashok KV confirmed that all the victims, apart from Nawaz, are women and girls.

According to dam engineers, the incident happened due to an unexpected natural surge in water flow, though the precise cause of the siphon release will be examined.

The retrieved bodies have been kept at Adichunchanagiri Hospital for post-mortem examination and identification.