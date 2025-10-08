 Karnataka: 7 Swept Away At Markonahalli Dam; 1 Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: 7 Swept Away At Markonahalli Dam; 1 Rescued

Karnataka: 7 Swept Away At Markonahalli Dam; 1 Rescued

Police stated that two bodies have been retrieved, while efforts continue to locate four missing individuals. Search operations have been temporarily suspended and will recommence on Wednesday morning.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic incident, six people from Karnataka's Tumakuru were swept away by strong currents downstream from the Markonahalli Dam. The victims were part of a group that had come for a picnic.

According to Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok KV, approximately 15 people had visited the dam for a picnic. Of them, seven, including women and children, entered the water when the siphon system unexpectedly released water, generating a powerful current.

Read Also
Typhoon Matmo Impact: Heavy Winds Almost Swept Away Man With His Door; Viral Video Sparks Scare
article-image

The rushing water carried away all seven. Rescue teams from the police and fire services hurried to the location. A man, identified as Nawaz, was rescued and taken to Adichunchanagiri Hospital.

Police stated that two bodies have been retrieved, while efforts continue to locate four missing individuals. Search operations have been temporarily suspended and will recommence on Wednesday morning.

FPJ Shorts
'Thank You For Your Kind Attention..': Amit Shah's Sly Dig At Donald Trump While Moving To Zoho Mail
'Thank You For Your Kind Attention..': Amit Shah's Sly Dig At Donald Trump While Moving To Zoho Mail
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Moves Official Email To Zoho Mail
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Moves Official Email To Zoho Mail
Telangana: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao Accuses CM Revanth Reddy Of Neglect As Gurukul Welfare Schools Face Closure
Telangana: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao Accuses CM Revanth Reddy Of Neglect As Gurukul Welfare Schools Face Closure
Kerala Lottery Result: October 08, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-21 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: October 08, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-21 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Ashok KV confirmed that all the victims, apart from Nawaz, are women and girls.

According to dam engineers, the incident happened due to an unexpected natural surge in water flow, though the precise cause of the siphon release will be examined.

The retrieved bodies have been kept at Adichunchanagiri Hospital for post-mortem examination and identification.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Thank You For Your Kind Attention..': Amit Shah's Sly Dig At Donald Trump While Moving To Zoho Mail

'Thank You For Your Kind Attention..': Amit Shah's Sly Dig At Donald Trump While Moving To Zoho Mail

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Moves Official Email To Zoho Mail

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Moves Official Email To Zoho Mail

Kerala Lottery Result: October 08, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-21 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 08, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-21 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Telangana Drugs Control Administration Issues Alert On Adulterated Cough Syrups

Telangana Drugs Control Administration Issues Alert On Adulterated Cough Syrups

Karnataka: 7 Swept Away At Markonahalli Dam; 1 Rescued

Karnataka: 7 Swept Away At Markonahalli Dam; 1 Rescued