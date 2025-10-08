 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 08, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 08, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 08, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw

The first prize for this lottery is ₹21,00,000. If you have purchased a ticket and want to see if you’ve won, you can find the winners' list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
Nagaland State Lottery | Azhar Khan

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 50 Chenab Weekly Wednesday draw will be announced today, October 08, 2025, at 5 PM. The first prize for this lottery is ₹21,00,000. If you have purchased a ticket and want to see if you’ve won, you can find the winners' list here.

You can watch the live streaming of the results for the Dear 50 Chenab Weekly Lottery October 08, 2025, here:

Where to Check the Results

The results can be viewed on the official websites of the Nagaland State Lottery:

www.nagalandlotteries.com

www.lotterysambad.com

www.nagalandlotterysambad.com

Simply follow the instructions on the site to check your ticket number against the winners' list.

States Where Lotteries Are Legal

In India, lotteries are legal in only 13 states. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among these, the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery are particularly popular due to their large prize amounts.

For instance, the top prize in both the Nagaland and West Bengal lotteries is ₹1 crore for certain draws. Weekly lotteries priced at ₹100 per ticket often offer a first prize of ₹10,00,000. Additionally, tickets in some lotteries, like those from Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal, are affordable, starting as low as ₹6, while offering significant prize money.

Prizes for Nagaland State Lottery: Dear 50 Chenab Weekly

1st Prize: ₹21,00,000

2nd Prize: ₹9,000

3rd Prize: ₹5,000

4th Prize: ₹4,000

5th Prize: ₹1,000

6th Prize: ₹500

7th Prize: ₹100

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. The information provided here is for updates only and does not promote or encourage lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risk and can be addictive. Please play responsibly.

