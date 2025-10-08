On Camera: Youth Vandalise Restaurant, Assault Manager After Being Denied Room To Play Cards In Uttarakhand's Nainital

A restaurant manager was brutally attacked by a group of youths after he turned down their request for a room to play cards in Uttarakhand's Nainital.

According to reports, the incident took place at Royal Spice Restaurant on Tuesday night when a group of youths attacked the restaurant manager and vandalised the restaurant after being denied a room to play cards.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The assault was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the restaurant premises. The video of the violence has surfaced on social media showing men beating the manager and flogging him with a belt.

The restaurant is located along the Haldwani Kathgodam Highway in Nainital's Gaulapar.

A user named Yogesh Bhatt has shared CCTV footage on X and wrote, "See the law and order situation in Nainital district? How goons barge into a restaurant and brutally assault the manager in a Taliban-style attack, leaving him bloodied. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Gaulapar, on the Haldwani Kathgodam Highway, at the Royal Spice Restaurant Hotel, where some people demanded a room to play cards."

According to reports, a complaint has been filed against the miscreants. Acting on the complaint, police have reportedly identified the accused with the help of the CCTV footage, and assured that arrests will be made soon.