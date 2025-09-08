UP: BJP MP's Sister Assaulted & Threatened By In-Laws After Objecting To Relative Who Tried Filming Her While Bathing - Shocking Video | X/@ManojSh28986262

Farrukhabad: Farrukhabad Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mukesh Rajput's sister Reena Singh, filed a police complaint alleging that she was physically assaulted and threatened by her in-laws on Sunday, September 7.

The incident took place in Rani Avantibai Nagar after Reena objected to a relative's attempt to film her while she was bathing. The police have confirmed that a case has been registered based on her complaint. A video of the assault is also doing the rounds on the internet.

Trigger Warning: The video related to this incident contains disturbing scenes of physical assault and may be distressing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

भाजपा सांसद की बहन का आरोप है नहाते समय ससुर और देवर वीडियो बना रहे थे! जब मैंने विरोध किया तो गालियां देने लगे। पिटाई शुरू कर दी !!



यूपी के फर्रुखाबाद से भाजपा सांसद मुकेश राजपूत की बहन को उनके ससुर और देवर ने बीच सड़क पर बेरहमी से पीटा है। कासगंज में घर के बाहर ससुर ने बहू को… pic.twitter.com/qyFMDyk72e — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) September 7, 2025

Domestic Violence Allegations

According to the complaint filed by Reena, her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and brother-in-law, Girish, attempted to record a video of her through a window while she was bathing on Sunday afternoon. When she objected to the act, they allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted her.

She claimed her father-in-law, Laxman, pulled out a licensed rifle and threatened her, saying, "I will shoot you." He also allegedly assaulted her with a stick.

Furthermore, she added that another brother-in-law, Rajesh, attacked her with a sharp knife, injuring her hand, while Girish assaulted her with an iron rod. In her complaint, she explained the alleged motive for the violence, saying, “I have two daughters, so my in-laws beat me up. They have been torturing me for a long time, and for some reason they want to get rid of me," as quoted by India Today.

Police Launch Investigation

Station House Officer of Sahawar Police Station, Chaman Goswami, confirmed that a case was registered against Laxman, Rajesh, and Girish following Reena's complaint. The police officer said that the matter is currently under investigation and that "strict action will be taken against the culprits as per the law."