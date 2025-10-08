Typhoon Matmo Impact: Heavy Winds Almost Swept Away Man With His Door; Viral Video Sparks Scare | Instagram @weatherchannel

In a hilarious yet alarming video from China, a man completely unaware of the intensity of the heavy winds due to surging Typhoon Matmo decided to open his door of the terrace, only to regret it in the next moment. As soon as he opened his door, he was almost swept away along with the door by the heavy, flowing winds. Fortunately, after a long effort, he managed to close the door and get inside the safe space.

The incident occurred in Guangdong, China, where a man was in for a shocking surprise when he opened his terrace door during the heavy winds. He went flying along with the door in the fierce force of the winds. Fortunately, he had grabbed the handle of the door and did not lose his grip. He managed to pull the door and close it after long efforts.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @weatherchannel on Instagram. The caption of the video reads, "A man in Guangdong, China, had no idea what was in store for him when he decided to open a door at his home during a powerful typhoon. See the wild moment here."

Impacts Of Typhoon Matmo:

Matmo, the 21st typhoon of the year, has prompted China’s highest-level red alert, with disruptions in Zhanjiang, where businesses, transport links, and roads were shut. In Hong Kong, 100 flights were affected and 30 were canceled.

As reported by @airnewsalerts, Typhoon Matmo made landfall in southern China, disrupting transportation, forcing over 151,000 evacuations, and raising flooding concerns, authorities reported.

As Matmo moved through the South China Sea, it had maximum sustained winds of 104 miles per hour, which is equivalent to those of a Category 2 storm in the Atlantic, according to the U.S. Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center.