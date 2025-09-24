Typhoon Ragasa Impact: Waves Smash Into Hotel Lobby In Hong Kong; Terrifying Video Goes Viral | X @KingKong9888

The Super Typhoon Ragasa is now spreading all across Southern China and Hong Kong. With many scary visuals of the impacted areas due to the heavy rains and floods, one video from Hong Kong's five-star hotel is going viral on social media. Waves driven by Typhoon Ragasa smashed the glass doors of the five-star Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel and flooded its lobby. The employees working at the hotel were seen in panic as the flood waters surged inside.

WATCH VIDEO:

This happened at the Fullerton Hotel Ocean Park in Hong Kong a couple hours ago. I have never seen anything like this before.



I was up at 4 am taping my windows because water was just pouring in…



Ragasa is indeed a super Typhoon 🌀… pic.twitter.com/O59FJbGLsE — Eric Yeung 👍🚀🌕 (@KingKong9888) September 24, 2025

The video was shared by @KingKong9888 on X. The caption of the video reads, "This happened at the Fullerton Hotel Ocean Park in Hong Kong a couple of hours ago. I have never seen anything like this before. I was up at 4 am taping my windows because water was just pouring in... Ragasa is indeed a super Typhoon."

As seen in the video, the stormy waves can be seen flooding inside the hotel lobby. The flooded waves shattered the glass doors and broke inside. It shows the severity of the Typhoon winds.

Impact of Typhoon Ragasa:

Authorities have launched massive evacuation drives with millions of people being relocated from coastal and low-lying areas as the storm continues with heavy rains and powerful winds.

Before reaching China, Ragasa devastated parts of Taiwan’s Hualien County, where at least 14 people lost their lives in flash floods caused by torrential rains. In the Philippines, the storm struck northern Luzon, killing 10 and forcing thousands into temporary shelters.

Meteorologists have classified Ragasa as a super typhoon, with wind speeds reaching nearly 200 km/h, raising fears of widespread damage to infrastructure, power lines, and farmland. Officials have urged residents to stay indoors and follow safety advisories as rescue operations remain on high alert.