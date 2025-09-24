Typhoon Ragasa Storms Into Southern China And Neighbouring Countries, Millions Of People Relocated; Scary Visuals Inside | X @Globupdate

Typhoon Ragasa is creating havoc in parts of China and neighboring countries, and is being termed one of the strongest storms of the year. Typhoon Ragasa is now battering parts of southern China, followed by the Philippines and Taiwan. Authorities have launched massive evacuation drives with millions of people being relocated from coastal and low-lying areas as the storm continues with heavy rains and powerful winds.

According to the reports, in China’s Guangdong province, more than a million residents were moved to safer locations, while schools, offices, and businesses in over ten cities were shut down. In Shenzhen alone, nearly 400,000 people were evacuated as officials warned of storm surges and flooding. Rail and air services were disrupted, with hundreds of flights canceled across the region.

Scary Visuals Of Typhoon Ragasa:

This happened at the Fullerton Hotel Ocean Park in Hong Kong a couple hours ago. I have never seen anything like this before.



I was up at 4 am taping my windows because water was just pouring in…



Ragasa is indeed a super Typhoon 🌀… pic.twitter.com/O59FJbGLsE — Eric Yeung 👍🚀🌕 (@KingKong9888) September 24, 2025

Super Typhoon Ragasa is expected to make landfall in China after bringing torrential rain and damaging winds to parts of Taiwan and the Philippines.



With evacuations underway, several schools and businesses were closed, and hundreds of flights were canceled in Hong Kong ahead of… pic.twitter.com/B1al5hosGo — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 24, 2025

Before reaching China, Ragasa devastated parts of Taiwan’s Hualien County, where at least 14 people lost their lives in flash floods caused by torrential rains. In the Philippines, the storm struck northern Luzon, killing 10 and forcing thousands into temporary shelters.

Storm surges from Super Typhoon Ragasa caused flooding, yet a man stood in the stormy waves, seemingly unfazed, risking his safety. pic.twitter.com/6eglLylA4a — Moments that Matter (@_fluxfeeds) September 24, 2025

Dramatic visuals shared online show towering waves crashing onto coastal promenades, uprooted trees blocking roads, and heavy winds ripping off rooftops. Emergency teams have been deployed across affected areas, with authorities warning that the coming hours will be critical as Ragasa moves inland.

Heavy rain from Super Typhoon Ragasa burst a lake on the east coast of Taiwan, with the deluge breaking a bridge and causing flooding in surrounding villages pic.twitter.com/uOpJFPETi8 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 23, 2025

Super #TyphoonRagasa, the world's most powerful tropical cyclone this year, lashed #HongKong with powerful winds and heavy rain. The city shut down, over 700 flights cancelled, and panic buying emptied supermarket shelves as people queued for hours, fearing shops would be closed… pic.twitter.com/YIUx2QNtIJ — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 24, 2025

DD News shared a scary video of Typhoon Ragasa striking the coastline. The post reads, "Super #TyphoonRagasa, the world's most powerful tropical cyclone this year, lashed #HongKong with powerful winds and heavy rain. The city shut down, over 700 flights were canceled, and panic buying emptied supermarket shelves as people queued for hours, fearing shops would be closed for two days."

Meteorologists have classified Ragasa as a super typhoon, with wind speeds reaching nearly 200 km/h, raising fears of widespread damage to infrastructure, power lines, and farmland. Officials have urged residents to stay indoors and follow safety advisories as rescue operations remain on high alert.