 Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected Kindness
Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected Kindness

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 08:58 PM IST
Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected Kindness | Instagram @delimaupdates

A bizarre yet heartwarming video from an unidentified gym has gone viral on social media, showing a woman accidentally falling asleep during her workout. The CCTV footage captures an unusual scene, while gym members continue their regular routines, lifting weights, walking around, and chatting, a woman can be seen fast asleep on the floor, completely unaware of the activity around her.

According to the clips circulating online, the woman reportedly dozed off for nearly two hours. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was not just her unexpected nap but the kindness displayed by fellow gym-goers. In the video, a man working out nearby notices her sleeping and gently places a yoga mat over her as a blanket. Moments later, another man walks by, observes the situation, and thoughtfully slides his gym bag under her head to serve as a pillow.

The wholesome gesture has left the internet touched, with many praising the two men for their considerate and respectful behaviour. Commenters have lauded the men for choosing empathy over mockery, especially in a public setting where such incidents often become targets of ridicule.

A short while later, the woman wakes up startled, looking visibly confused as she finds herself covered with a mat and resting on a makeshift pillow. She quickly sits up, seemingly embarrassed, as people around her continue their workouts unfazed.

article-image

While the exact location of the gym remains unconfirmed, the video has already become widely shared across platforms, with many users joking about the exhaustion modern life brings and how relatable it is to fall asleep anywhere. Others have highlighted the incident as a rare example of kindness in a world where viral content often centres around pranks or public shaming.

