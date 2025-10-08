Routine Passport Check By Taliban In Afghanistan Turns Surprising For This Indian Tourist; Watch What Happened:

Routine Passport Check By Taliban In Afghanistan Turns Surprising For These Indian Tourists; Watch What Happened: | X @fhzadran

In a surprising turn of events, when an Indian tourist tried to enter Afghanistan, he was stopped by the troops of Taliban troops for the routine passport check. The tense moment turned the other way around when the tourist introduced his nationality as Indian, and the troops welcomed him with warm smiles and let him go ahead without even checking his passport. The entire incident was captured on camera by the tourist and is now going viral on social media.

"This is how Afghanistan treats its true friends," a video with this caption is now going viral on the Internet. The clip showed an Indian tourist riding on his bike in Afghanistan with a steady camera attached to his helmet. The tourist came across a checkpoint on his way, and he was stopped by two gun-holding Taliban troops for a routine passport check.

WATCH VIDEO:

An Indian tourist in Afghanistan was stopped by the Taliban at a checkpoint for a routine passport check. But the moment he said he was from India, they smiled, welcomed him, & let him go without even checking his documents. This is how Afghanistan treats its true friends. 🇦🇫❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YsKFVVEVP5 — Fazal Afghan (@fhzadran) October 7, 2025

One of the troops asked him where he was going and his country. To which the tourist replied that he was going to Kabul and he was from India. As soon as the troop heard that the tourist was Indian, a warm smile appeared on his face. Later, when the tourist was showing him his passport, the troop said, "India, Afghanistan, Brother. No problem, no passport, no checking."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "That’s such a heartwarming moment. Even in the most unexpected places, respect and friendship shine through. The bond between India and Afghanistan goes beyond politics — it’s built on decades of goodwill, culture, and humanity. Love and peace always win where hearts remember friendship."

While one user wrote, "That’s the power of genuine friendship. No fear, no suspicion — just respect and brotherhood that goes beyond politics or borders."