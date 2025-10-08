 Chennai Makeup Artist Loses Earlobes To Acidic 'Herbal' Mix; Court Orders Parlour To Pay ₹5 Lakh Compensation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChennai Makeup Artist Loses Earlobes To Acidic 'Herbal' Mix; Court Orders Parlour To Pay ₹5 Lakh Compensation

Chennai Makeup Artist Loses Earlobes To Acidic 'Herbal' Mix; Court Orders Parlour To Pay ₹5 Lakh Compensation

The district consumer disputes redressal commission (Chennai North) found the parlour guilty of negligence and deficiency in service, also directing it to pay Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

AditiUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Chennai Makeup Artist Loses Earlobes To Acidic 'Herbal' Mix; Court Orders Parlour To Pay ₹5 Lakh Compensation | Canva

Chennai: A consumer court in Chennai has ordered a beauty parlour to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation to a makeup artist who lost both her earlobes after undergoing a so-called ‘herbal treatment’.

The district consumer disputes redressal commission (Chennai North) found the parlour guilty of negligence and deficiency in service, also directing it to pay Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

Acidic Treatment Caused 'Irreversible' Damage

In March 2023, V Jayanthi, a professional makeup artist from Arumbakkam, visited Abbe Herbal Beauty Parlour, run by one Akilandeshwari, seeking to reduce the size of her enlarged ear piercings. She paid Rs 2,000 for the treatment after being assured it was a simple herbal procedure. Soon after a “herbal mix” was applied, Jayanthi experienced a burning sensation but was told it was normal. When she returned for follow-up, more of the mixture was applied and her ears were wrapped in plaster.

FPJ Shorts
US Vlogger Tries 'Crab Omelet' For First Time In Chennai's Local Mess; His Reaction Wins Hearts On Internet
US Vlogger Tries 'Crab Omelet' For First Time In Chennai's Local Mess; His Reaction Wins Hearts On Internet
Who Is Krish Pathak? Know About Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri's Son & Sara Khan's Husband
Who Is Krish Pathak? Know About Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri's Son & Sara Khan's Husband
VIDEO: 'Navi Mumbai International Airport Symbolises ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision,' Says PM Modi During Inauguration
VIDEO: 'Navi Mumbai International Airport Symbolises ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision,' Says PM Modi During Inauguration
'Congress Govt Gave Message Of Weakness': PM Modi Slams UPA Over 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack - VIDEO
'Congress Govt Gave Message Of Weakness': PM Modi Slams UPA Over 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack - VIDEO

Days later, she noticed a foul smell, and by the end of a month, her earlobes were torn and barely attached. She told the commission that the disfigurement had deeply affected her confidence and her work, adding that even her young child avoided her due to her altered appearance.

Medical examinations later revealed that the substance used contained trichloroacetic acid, a corrosive chemical. Surgeons at Apollo Hospitals, Vanagaram, had to remove both earlobes in August 2023 to prevent further infection. The doctors confirmed that the mixture was not herbal but highly acidic in nature.

Parlour Owner Found Guilty of Negligence

The commission, in its order dated September 24, observed that Akilandeshwari had no medical authority to perform such procedures and relied on findings from a police chargesheet filed under Section 338 of the Indian Penal Code (causing grievous hurt). It held that the parlour’s actions were negligent and directly responsible for Jayanthi’s injuries.

Jayanthi had claimed the parlour initially promised to bear the cost of reconstructive surgery but later withdrew support. After serving a legal notice and receiving no satisfactory response, she approached the consumer forum.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Congress Govt Gave Message Of Weakness': PM Modi Slams UPA Over 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack - VIDEO

'Congress Govt Gave Message Of Weakness': PM Modi Slams UPA Over 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack - VIDEO

Professor Arrested For Sexually Harassing Undergraduate Student In Bengaluru

Professor Arrested For Sexually Harassing Undergraduate Student In Bengaluru

Bihar Elections 2025: EC Permits Postal Voting For Elderly, PwDs, Essential Workers, And Service...

Bihar Elections 2025: EC Permits Postal Voting For Elderly, PwDs, Essential Workers, And Service...

Death Threat To Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Roat During Facebook Live; Police Launch Probe

Death Threat To Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Roat During Facebook Live; Police Launch Probe

'Hawai Chappal Pehne Wala Bhi...': PM Modi After Inauguration Of Navi Mumbai International Airport;...

'Hawai Chappal Pehne Wala Bhi...': PM Modi After Inauguration Of Navi Mumbai International Airport;...