Raebareli Police Send Notice In UK Nationality Case Against Rahul Gandhi

The UK nationality case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by S Vignesh Shishir, a Bengaluru-based BJP activist, has been revived with the Raebareli police sending a notice (FPJ has a copy) to the petitioner asking him to provide evidence in support of his allegation. Talking to FPJ on Friday Vignesh Shishir confirmed the receipt of the notice from the Uttar Pradesh police and said he would soon be going to Raebareli to pursue the matter. Rahul Gandhi had denied ever seeking British citizenship and accused the BJP of trying to "malign" his name.

Vignesh Shishir had earlier filed a petition in Allahabad high court alleging that while serving as the director of a UK-based company Backops Ltd having company number 4874597 with registration certificate having bar code NO4874597A Rahul Gandhi had declared himself to be a British citizen. Vignesh Shishir said the Congress leader had "hidden" this information while filing affidavits for the Lok Sabha elections he contested from 2004 onwards. The controversy got revived with the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court reopening the case following claims by Vignesh Shishir that he had accessed fresh evidence.

According to the latest issue of the ``Organiser," which is widely perceived to be an organ of the RSS, Vignesh Shishir had filed an RTI application "seeking copy of the United Kingdom/British passport of Rahul Gandhi from the ministry of home affairs and all details of correspondence between the Government of India and the Government of United Kingdom which were carried by the Indian government based on the orders of the Allahabad high court's Lucknow bench in PIL No. 831/2024."

Vignesh Shishir said the Indian government received ``confirmation" in May 2025 from the British authorities about the British citizenship of Rahul Gandhi. He said the British authorities have shared all information with its Indian counterpart.