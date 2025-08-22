 'Marks A Progressive Step Toward Balancing Animal Welfare': Rahul Gandhi Welcomes Supreme Court’s Decision On Stray Dogs
The Supreme Court on Friday revised its earlier August 11 order on stray and ordered their release following sterilisation and immunisation. (ANI) SC, Supreme court, stray dog, order, modification. The Supreme Court clarified that stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released back and will be kept separately.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | X

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's recent decision related to stray dogs in Delhi NCR and called it a "step toward balancing animal welfare." "I welcome the Supreme Court's revised directions on stray dogs, as it marks a progressive step toward balancing animal welfare and public safety. The approach is both compassionate and rooted in scientific reasoning," Rahul Gandhi's 'X' post said.

Earlier, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday welcomed Supreme Court's revised decision on stray dogs in the NCR region stating that it is a very good decision.

He stated that he had implemented the Supreme Court's order, noting that the dog lovers had requested the dogs be sterilised and then left. Raja Iqbal Singh pointed out that the aggressive dogs should be kept and treated.

"We welcome the decision. This is a very good decision, and we will implement it 100%. The dog lovers and the NGOs also wanted the dogs to be sterilised and left. The corporation already did the same. Ferocious and aggressive dogs that have developed the habit of biting should be treated and kept. The public should not face any problem. We all love street dogs and we are all dog lovers, so this is a very good decision...," Raja Iqbal Singh told ANI.

article-image

"Stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour," the court ordered.

The court ordered that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs to be created. It ordered the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) to create feeding areas in municipal wards.

The Court noted that animal lovers can move application before MCD for adoption of dogs.

article-image

The court expanded the ambit of its proceedings on menace of stray dogs and issued notice to Secretaries of department of Animal Husbandry all states and Union Territories and sought their response on framing of national policy to deal with the problem.

It also directed its Registry to seek information from all High Courts where petitions are pending on issue of stray dogs and orders that all such matters will be transferred to the top court.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

