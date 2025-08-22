Mumbai News: Special MP-MLA Court Grants Bail To Rohit Pawar In MSCB Scam; ED Flags Fraudulent Sugar Mill Auction

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: The special MP-MLA court on Thursday granted bail to Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of Sharad Pawar and MLA from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, after he appeared in response to a summons issued by the court in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam.

Summons Issued In ED’s Third Supplementary Complaint

The special court on July 18 issued summons to Pawar, along with his associate Rajendra Ingwale in connection with the third supplementary prosecution complaint filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection the case.

Defence Argues Complaint Is Baseless

Answering the summons, Pawar appeared before the court, where his lawyer Kushal Mor sought bail. It was argued that since Pawar had not been arrested during the investigation, he should be granted bail.

Court Grants Bail After Hearing Arguments

The defence also contended that the prosecution’s complaint was bogus and that no case had been made out against him, while reserving the right to contest the chargesheet. After hearing the arguments, the special court granted him bail.

ED Flags Manipulated Auction Process

The ED in its third supplementary prosecution complaint named Pawar, his firm M/s Baramati Agro Limited and Ingwale for their involvement in alleged fraudulent acquisition of a Sakhar Kharkhana in Aurangabad. The special MP and MLA judge Satyanarayan R Navander on Thursday took cognisance of ED's prosecution complaint.

ED in its complaint has claimed that Rohit who was director of Baramati Agro had acquired Kannad Sahkari Sakhar Kharkhana (SSK) Ltd. The said transaction which was under scanner.

Since Kannad SSK had defaulted in payment, it was taken over by the MSCB on July 13, 2009. The bank executive committee, by a resolution dated January 4, 2012, fixed the reserve price at Rs 51.06 crore based on a valuation report submitted by VGK Truman Consultancy Pvt Ltd. The realisable and distress values were assessed at Rs 45.95 crore and Rs 43.40 crore, respectively.

The court, considering the evidence submitted by the ED, noted in its order taking cognisance of the ED complaint that, “According to the investigating officer, the auction process lacked transparency, was not impartial, and was manipulated to disqualify the higher bidder unjustifiably, ultimately favoring Baramati Agro Ltd. The intent appears dishonest and premeditated”.

It further added, “From the facts disclosed, there is sufficient material to infer that both these accused, along with Baramati Agro Ltd, were knowingly involved in acquisition, possession, and use of proceeds of crime by means of fraudulent auction".