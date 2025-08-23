ED Arrests Congress MLA’s Associate In Sikkim Over Illegal Betting Racket, Seizes ₹6 Crore Cash

ED officials arrest Veerendra alias Puppy in Sikkim, seizing Rs 6 crore linked to illegal betting racket | File Pic

Bengaluru, Aug 23: The Enforcement Directorate, which raided over 30 premises on Friday to unearth the illegal betting racket by Congress MLA from Chithradurga has arrested Veerendra alias Puppy at Gangtok in Sikkim and seized Rs 6 crore unaccounted cash he was carrying with him.

Total Seizures from MLA Hit Rs 12 Crore

With this seizure, the total amount of money seized since Friday from the MLA has accumulated to Rs 12 crore, as the ED had seized cash, foreign currency and gold worth over Rs 6 crore on Friday from his residence in Chitradurga on Friday.

Puppy’s Casino Empire Under Scrutiny

Veerendra alias Puppy, who owns five casinos in Goa -- Puppy's Casino Gold, Ocean7 Casino, Ocean River Casino, Big Daddy Casino and Puppy's Casino Pride, is the first time MLA from Chitradurga. Apart from the seizure of money, the ED has frozen his 17 bank accounts and two bank lockers.

Dubai-Based Companies Linked to Gambling Apps

ED officials are looking into the illegal betting racket run by Puppy through gaming APPs called King567, Raja567, Puppies003 and Rathna Gambling. He is suspected to be using his brother Thippeswamy's Dubai based companies to operate these APPs.

Transit Remand Granted, MLA to Be Produced in Bengaluru

Puppy was produced before Judicial Magistrate at Gangtok and obtained transit remand. He is being brought to Bengaluru to be produced before the jurisdictional Magistrate.