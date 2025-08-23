'Resignation De Dunga': Community Health Centre Doctor-In-Charge Walks Out of Cabin After MLA Yells At Him During Surprise Inspection In Ghazipur - VIDEO

MLA Yells Community Health Centre Doctor-In-Charge | X/@MamtaTripathi80

Ghazipur: Jakhanian MLA Bedi Ram conducted a surprise inspection of the Community Health Centre in Jakhania town in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, on Friday afternoon. During the inspection, he reviewed the employees’ attendance register and found several discrepancies. Most employees were absent at the time of the visit and among those who were present, many had not signed the register.

Upon witnessing this, the MLA became angry and began shouting at the doctor-in-charge, Yogendra Yadav. After a point, the doctor, visibly frustrated, stormed out of his cabin, stating that he was ready to tender his resignation. A video of the altercation has surfaced and is going viral om social media.

The video shows the MLA shouting at the doctor and asking him, "Ghutka kha ke baat karoge?" which roughly translates to, "Will you speak to me which chewing tobaco."

The MLA then angrily questioned, “Why didn’t you record the employees’ attendance in the official register on time? Why wasn’t the attendance marked before the start of duty?”

Yadav, with folded hands, replied, “With due respect, the way you are shouting at me, I really don’t appreciate it. This job doesn’t mean much to me.”

To this, the MLA responded, “You should work in line with the government's intentions.” Yadav then replied, “I am indeed doing my job according to the government’s intent.”

The MLA then alleged, “You are doing this job with the intentions of the Samajwadi Party.” This remark angered the doctor, who said, “That’s your illusion.”

Following this exchange, the doctor-in-charge stood up from his seat in frustration and said, “Resignation de dunga, aapke jaise bohot vidhayak aaye aur gaye,” which roughly translates to, “I will resign, many MLAs like you have come and gone,” before walking out of the cabin.

As he was leaving, the MLA’s aides tried to stop him at the gate, but the MLA instructed them to let him go.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Bedi Ram?

62-year-old Bedi Ram is an MLA from Ghazipur's Jakhanian. He is a member of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read Also Uttar Pradesh News: Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death Inside Sunbeam School In Ghazipur

Bedi Ram faces eight cases related to paper leaks in three states—Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. He has also been charged under the Gangster Act and has previously been incarcerated in Tihar Jail for a paper leak case. His involvement in such scandals spans 24 years, and he lost his job in the railways due to his actions.