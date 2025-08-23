 Greater Noida Horror: Woman Set Ablaze By Husband, In-Laws Over Dowry Demand; Chilling VIDEO Surfaces
Greater Noida Horror: Woman Set Ablaze By Husband, In-Laws Over Dowry Demand; Chilling VIDEO Surfaces

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Woman Set Ablaze By Husband, In-Laws Over Dowry Demand | X/@UPkesari

Greater Noida: A spine-chilling incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, where a woman has reportedly died after being burnt alive by her husband and in-laws. The husband and in-laws were demanding a dowry of ₹35 Lakh.

The deceased, identified as Nikki, aged around 28, was allegedly doused with petrol and set on fire by her husband and In-laws on Thursday.

Married in December 2016, Nikki, a resident of Rupbas in Dadri, had reportedly endured prolonged harassment. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, was reportedly addicted to alcohol and allegedly involved in an extramarital affair, having even gone as far as to register a court marriage with another woman. A horrifying video has surfaced online, showing Nikki engulfed in flames as she descends the stairs of the building.

Reportedly, on the night of August 21, Nikki was brutally thrashed and then inflammable material was poured on her and she was set on fire.

Reportedly, Nikki was first admitted to Fortis Hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Police Reaction

A complaint was filed by the deceased’s sister at Kasna Police Station against Vipin and his family. The police has taken Vipin into custody and teams have been formed to nab the other accused while further investigation in the case is ongoing.

"On August 21, a memo was received at Kasana police station from Fortis Hospital that a woman has been admitted with burn injuries and has been referred to Safdarjung. The police took immediate cognisance and reached Safdarjung Hospital. The woman had died on the way... The post-mortem was conducted. The family members cremated her. On the complaint of the deceased's sister, a case was registered at Kasana police station against the husband and his family... The police took action and took the husband, Vipin, into custody. Teams have been formed to arrest others... Further legal proceedings are underway," Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

article-image

Protest By Family

Locals and family members of the deceased woman staged a protest outside Kasna Police Station, demanding justice. Protesters were seen holding placards reading “Justice for Nikki Behan”, featuring images of the deceased.

