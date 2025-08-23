Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend ‘Vimukt Jati Diwas’ Program In Lucknow On August 31

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, August 23: The Yogi government is committed to bringing the Vimukt Jati community, which has faced historical marginalization, into the mainstream. In this spirit, a grand celebration of ‘Vimukt Jati Diwas’ will be held on August 31 at Bhagidari Bhavan, Lucknow, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Guest.

Vimukt Jati Community Members from Across UP to Participate

Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Aseem Arun said that members of the Vimukt Jati community from across Uttar Pradesh will participate in the upcoming event, which will serve as a symbol of social inclusion and empowerment.

Yogi Government Drives Education, Health, and Employment Schemes

He recalled that on August 31, 1952, the Government of India abolished the draconian Criminal Tribes Act, a colonial-era law that had unjustly branded several communities as criminals and deprived them of their basic rights.

He said that the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh will celebrate the day as ‘Vimukt Jati Diwas,’ giving the communities respect and a new identity. For the upliftment of Vimukt Jati communities, the Yogi government is implementing several schemes in the field of education, health, and employment.

Land Allotment and Self-Reliance Initiatives

To make the communities self-reliant, the state government is allotting them land on lease. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has prioritized inclusive development for Vimukt Jati communities.

The schemes being run by the social welfare department are providing these communities with opportunities in education and employment. Through the expansion of health facilities and housing schemes, efforts are being made to raise their standard of living.

Focus on Inclusive Development and Future Opportunities

Minister Aseem Arun stated that the Yogi government aims to integrate the Vimukt Jati community into mainstream society, ensuring their children gain access to higher education and administrative services.

Event Symbolises Social Harmony and Empowerment

The event on August 31 will not only promote social harmony but will also underline the government’s sensitivity and commitment towards Vimukt Jati communities.

Also Watch:

This initiative of the Yogi government is a symbol of new hope and opportunities for the Vimukt Jati community, marking an important step toward making them empowered and Atmanirbhar.