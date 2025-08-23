Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Denies Fertiliser Shortage In Uttar Pradesh, Maintaining Vigilance On Agrochemical Availability

File Image |

Lucknow:The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday asserted that there is no shortage of fertilisers anywhere in the state, updating the availability report of the soil nutrients.

Adequate quantities of fertiliser are available in all divisions, and to ensure that farmers do not face any problem, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to monitor the situation continuously, the state government said in a statement.

The update comes amid reports of a shortage in some parts of the state and Opposition claims, blaming the government for the situation. "The government has taken a tough stand against black-marketing and overrating of fertilisers. Due to regular monitoring by the government, transparency is being maintained in fertiliser distribution. The Agriculture Department released the latest division-wise fertiliser availability figures on Friday," the statement said.

As per the agriculture department, the state has a total availability of 5.95 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 3.91 lakh metric tonnes of DAP (Diammonium Phosphate), and 3.01 lakh metric tonnes of NPK (Nitrogen Phosphorus Potassium).

This means that during the Kharif season, there is an adequate stock of fertilisers available for farmers. The chief minister has said that the state government is committed to protecting the interests of farmers and is keeping a strict watch on fertiliser availability and distribution, according to the statement.

"The actual price of urea is Rs 2,174 per bag, but due to subsidy, it is being made available to farmers at only Rs 266.50. Due to the timely availability of fertilisers, seeds, and irrigation facilities, the state's food grain production has risen to 737 lakh metric tonnes," it added. "The GSVA (Gross State Value Added) related to agriculture, which was Rs 2 lakh crore during the SP government, has now increased to Rs 7 lakh crore," it noted.

The government said it has taken special care regarding fertiliser availability in the state. The government has ensured that farmers get a timely supply of urea, DAP, and NPK. Strict vigilance has been increased in border districts to prevent smuggling, and action is also being taken against hoarders and black-marketers. As a result, division-wise fertiliser availability is balanced, and farmers are not facing any problem, it added.

