 Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's Govt Begins Work On Implementing 3 Laws Passed During Previous Congress Regime
Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's Govt Begins Work On Implementing 3 Laws Passed During Previous Congress Regime | X

Jaipur: After scraping and amending various schemes of the previous Ashok Gehlot government, the incumbent Bhajan Lal government has now started working on implementing three major laws passed during the previous regime. 

About The Acts

In a meeting held this week, the chief secretary of the state, Sudhansh Pant, has directed the officials of the concerned departments to look into the possibilities of enacting the Rajasthan Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare), Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Act, and Right to Health Act. 

These Acts were passed in the year 2023, the last year of the Ashok Gehlot regime, but were put in abeyance by the BJP rule until now.

The Rajasthan Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Act was brought in for the welfare of gig workers by implementing social security schemes and mandatory registration. Rajasthan was the first state in the country to pass such a law. 

The chief secretary has asked the officials to review the rules and develop a mechanism to implement them effectively as per the needs of the gig workers. 

The Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Act was introduced to provide a minimum income guarantee to the weaker and deprived sections of the state. The chief secretary has directed the finance department to redraft the rules on priority. 

The  Right to Health Act guarantees every citizen free and compulsory health services in government and private hospitals with the provision that no hospital can refuse to treat a needy patient. The law was widely opposed by the private hospitals and could not be implemented because of this until now. 

The chief secretary has directed to resolve the issues by proposing necessary amendments. 

