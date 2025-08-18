Maharashtra: Four Shops Collapse Into Valley In Massive Landslide In Dahanu Amid Heavy Rains | Representational Image

Maharashtra: A landslide triggered by heavy rains struck the premises of the historic Mahalaxmi Fort in Dahanu taluka on Saturday, leading to the collapse of four out of seven shops into the valley and causing damage to several others due to falling debris. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

The landslide originated from the cone of Mahalaxmi Fort and impacted the narrow road that leads to the Mahalaxmi Temple. According to initial reports, a low number of devotees were present at the time due to the ongoing rainfall, as reported by Loksatta.

This is not the first such incident at the fort. Small to moderate landslides have been occurring here over the years, and in 2022, a similar major landslide damaged three shops.

Mahalaxmi Fort, also known as Mahalaxmi Gad, attracts a large number of devotees, particularly during the monsoon season, festivals, and public holidays. The recurring landslides have raised serious safety concerns, and locals are calling for protective measures, including the installation of a safety net on the cone of the fort to prevent future incidents, as reported.

Retaining Wall Collapse Damages 7 Homes in Chembur Amid Heavy Rains

Continuous heavy rains over the past two days led to a retaining wall collapse in Ashok Nagar near Vashi Naka, Chembur, on Sunday evening, causing damage to at least seven homes in a densely populated hutment area.

The incident took place around 7 PM, when the retaining wall constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) suddenly gave way under pressure from the relentless downpour. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A dramatic video of the collapse, capturing the exact moment the wall gave way, has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.

According to officials, residents had observed early signs of structural failure, including cracks and falling debris, and managed to evacuate their homes just in time. An official stated that quick action by locals helped avoid a major tragedy, as the situation could have been far more serious had people not escaped immediately.