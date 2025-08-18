Maharashtra Rains Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert In Marathwada; Cloudburst In Nanded Floods Villages, Stranding Residents, Prompting Rescues | VIDEO | Representational Image

Mumbai: Torrential rains triggered by a cloudburst in Mukhed taluka of Nanded district have left several villages inundated, stranding dozens of residents and prompting large-scale rescue operations.

According to the Disaster Management Cell, between 20 and 40 citizens are stranded across Ravangaon, Hasnal, and Bhaswadi villages, while floodwaters have completely surrounded Bhedegaon. Roofs of several houses have collapsed, and water has entered residential areas, forcing many families to seek refuge on higher ground.

An Army team from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been called in to assist ongoing operations, while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Rapid Action Force, and local disaster control teams have been deployed on the ground. Officials including the sub-divisional officer and tehsildar are overseeing evacuations. The situation worsened after the gates of Isapur Dam were opened, further raising water levels in downstream areas.

Transport links have also been severely disrupted. The bridge connecting the old village to Berli in Mukhed taluka has been washed away. In Udgir taluka, heavy rains caused a car to be swept away from a bridge on the Dhadkanal-Ravi road along the Udgir-Mukramabad-Deglur route.

Bus traffic on the Udgir-Deglur route has been suspended, with additional closures on routes like Udgir-Hanegaon, Udgir-Hokarna, and Mankeshwar-Udgir due to overflowing bridges. Traffic has been redirected through Hanegaon-Ekamba-Murki. The Rena river is at full capacity, prompting water releases from dams at Renapur, Jalaga, and Bandhara.

A high alert has been issued for villages along the riverbanks, warning farmers and cattle owners to remain cautious. Residents are advised against tying livestock near water sources or allowing children to swim in flooded areas. With more rain predicted, concerns persist in Nanded and Latur as officials caution against crossing flooded bridges due to high accident risks. Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing.