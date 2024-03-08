'I Need Your Prayers': Dolly Sohi's LAST Instagram Post Goes Viral As Actress Passes Away Hours After Sister's Death

Actresses-sisters Amandeep Sohi and Dolly Sohi left the small screen industry shocked after the latter passed away only a few hours after the former was declared dead. Amandeep, who was suffering from jaundice, passed away on late Thursday night, and Dolly, who was battling cancer, breathed her last in the wee hours of Friday.

As news about the sisters' untimely demise surfaced, Dolly's last post on her social media went viral on the internet. While the actress did not give context to the post, she requested everyone to pray for her.

Her last Instagram post, which was shared on February 20, read, "Prayer - The world's greatest wireless connection.. Works like miracle, so please I need your prayers."

The post caught the eyes of netizens after the deaths of the sisters, and it is now flooded with condolences messages.

On the other hand, Amandeep's last Instagram post, which she had shared on February 22, showed her admitted to a hospital. She shared a video of herself, in which she looked visibly weak and frail, and also a picture of her IV drips.

Both Amandeep and Dolly were admitted to the same hospital in Mumbai, and while Amandeep was undergoing treatment for jaundice, Dolly was undergoing her chemotherapy sessions as she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Dolly, who was last seen in Jhanak, had recently announced her decision to quit the show and focus on her health as her condition deteriorated further.

She is survived by her daughter, Amelie.

The last rites of both the sisters will be held in Mumbai on Friday afternoon.