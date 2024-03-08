RIP Dolly Sohi: Photos With 14-Year-Old Daughter Amelia

By: Sachin T | March 08, 2024
Actress Dolly Sohi, who was last seen in the daily soap Jhanak, passed away on March 8, Friday, after her long battle with cervical cancer
She breathed her last only hours after her sister, Amandeep Sohi, who too was an actress, died at the same hospital due to jaundice
Dolly is survived by her 14-year-old daughter Amelia, who has been left shattered and bereaved
Dolly was married to Avneet Dhanowa, an NRI, residing in Canada. However, problems cropped up between the two after the birth of Amelia and they parted ways
"She’s the main reason I want to be strong n get well soon," Dolly had once written on her Instagram along with a picture of herself with Amelia
In an earlier interview, Dolly had revealed how the most difficult part about her cervical cancer diagnosis was breaking the news to her daughter
