RIP Dolly Sohi: Photos With 14-Year-Old Daughter Amelia

By: Sachin T | March 08, 2024

Actress Dolly Sohi, who was last seen in the daily soap Jhanak, passed away on March 8, Friday, after her long battle with cervical cancer

She breathed her last only hours after her sister, Amandeep Sohi, who too was an actress, died at the same hospital due to jaundice

Dolly is survived by her 14-year-old daughter Amelia, who has been left shattered and bereaved

Dolly was married to Avneet Dhanowa, an NRI, residing in Canada. However, problems cropped up between the two after the birth of Amelia and they parted ways

"She’s the main reason I want to be strong n get well soon," Dolly had once written on her Instagram along with a picture of herself with Amelia

In an earlier interview, Dolly had revealed how the most difficult part about her cervical cancer diagnosis was breaking the news to her daughter

