Photos Of Late Actresses Dolly Sohi & Amandeep Sohi, Who Passed Away Within Hours Of Each Other's Death

By: Sachin T | March 08, 2024
Actress Dolly Sohi and Amandeep Sohi, who were also sisters by blood, passed away within hours of each other's death
While Amandeep succumbed at a hospital on late Thursday night, Dolly passed away hours after her death while battling cancer
Amandeep was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with jaundice
Dolly, on the other hand, was diagnosed with cervical cancer and was undergoing her chemotherapy sessions in Mumbai
Amandeep and Dolly were often seen sharing cutesy photos with each other on social media
Amandeep was best known for her role in Badtameez Dil, while Dolly was last seen in the daily soap Jhanak
Dolly and Amandeep's last rites will be held in Mumbai on Friday in the presence of their friends and family members
