Photos Of Late Actresses Dolly Sohi & Amandeep Sohi, Who Passed Away Within Hours Of Each Other's Death

By: Sachin T | March 08, 2024

Actress Dolly Sohi and Amandeep Sohi, who were also sisters by blood, passed away within hours of each other's death

While Amandeep succumbed at a hospital on late Thursday night, Dolly passed away hours after her death while battling cancer

Amandeep was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with jaundice

Dolly, on the other hand, was diagnosed with cervical cancer and was undergoing her chemotherapy sessions in Mumbai

Amandeep and Dolly were often seen sharing cutesy photos with each other on social media

Amandeep was best known for her role in Badtameez Dil, while Dolly was last seen in the daily soap Jhanak

Dolly and Amandeep's last rites will be held in Mumbai on Friday in the presence of their friends and family members

