 Anupamaa Actor Rituraj Singh Passes Away At 59 Due To Cardiac Arrest
Rituraj Singh was reportedly undergoing treatment for ailments related to his pancreas

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Renowned actor Rituraj Singh, who was last seen playing a key role in the hit daily soap Anupamaa, passed away on Monday night after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The actor was 59 when he breathed his last.

Singh was reportedly being treated for ailments related to pancreas for the past few days, and that is why, he had also been absent from Anupamaa after appearing in the initial few episodes of the new track.

According to close friend Amit Behl, Singh had been hospitalised a few days ago due to his pancreatic ailments and was undergoing treatment as his health kept deteriorating. However, on Monday evening, he suffered a cardiac arrest and succumbed at the hospital.

The news of his death has left the entire industry shocked. Not just in television shows, but Singh had also been a popular face in films and web shows.

Singh was recently seen essaying the role of the strict hotel owner Yashpal in the daily soap Anupamaa, headlined by Rupali Ganguly. Besides, he was also seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi's web series, Indian Police Force.

Singh shot to fame after he played the host in the 1993 show Tol Mol Ke Bol. Post that, he went on to star in some hit television shows including Rishtey, Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, CID, Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In Bollywood, he has been a part of films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, in which he played the role of Varun Dhawan's orthodox father. He also starred in Yaariyan 2, Satyameva Jayate 2, and other films.

