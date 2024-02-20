Rituraj Singh Passes Away: Arshad Warsi, Vivek Agnihotri & Others Mourn His Death

Renowned television and film actor Rituraj Singh breathed his last on Monday night after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Fans of the actor were in a for a shock on Tuesday morning as his close friends confirmed the news of his death, and tributes poured in for him on social media.

Singh had been a part of showbiz for over three decades now and has worked in a number of popular films and shows, his last one being the daily soap, Anupamaa.

Among the first ones to mourn the actor's demise was Arshad Warsi, who shared that the two of them lived in the same building. "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother," he tweeted.

I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 20, 2024

Read Also Anupamaa Actor Rituraj Singh Passes Away At 59 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri penned a heartbreaking note for his friend, which read, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? “Kitna baaki tha…” Artists never die. Om Shanti."

Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? “Kitna baaki tha…” Artists never die.

ॐ शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/83bHy5zcd9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 20, 2024

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta called the news 'unbelievable', and wrote, "I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early."

Rituraj!!!! Can’t believe this!



I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early. pic.twitter.com/53A2SJ4At4 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 20, 2024

Actress Kavita Kaushik remembered how Singh played her on-screen father in the daily soap Kutumb. "Amazing actor, crazy energy, life of a party , My screen father in Kutumb .. learnt so much from him .. Gone too soon Rituraj ... May you find peace and all that you were looking for in another world," she tweeted.

Amazing actor, crazy energy, life of a party , My screen father in Kutumb .. learnt so much from him .. Gone too soon Rituraj ... May you find peace and all that you were looking for in another world ...🙏 pic.twitter.com/COYtsFl221 — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) February 20, 2024

How can this be true Ritz? Why? Such a devastating news to wake up to ! Rest in peace Rituraj my friend! ॐ शान्ति 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 20, 2024

Singh was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital for the past few days owing to ailments related to the pancreas. His death was confirmed by his close friend, Amit Behl.