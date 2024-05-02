Veteran Tamil Singer Uma Ramanan Dies At 72 In Chennai, Husband Requests Privacy

Popular playback singer Uma Ramanan passed away in Chennai on Wednesday (May 1). She was 72. The news of her demise was shared on social media by her husband, musician AV Ramanan.

According to media reports, Uma was unwell for the last few months and her health deteriorated on May 1. She breathed her last around 7:45 pm. However, the exact cause of her death is not known yet.

AV Ramanan reportedly shared a video to inform fans about his wife's death. He said her funeral will be a 'private' one and requested the media to skip their coverage.

Soon after the news of Uma's death surfaced, several fans took to social media to mourn her death. "What an incredible singer and what an amazing song 💔Somehow, I always perceive a pathos in her voice. Om Shanthi #UmaRamanan."

Uma sang several popular songs in Tamil films. Over her career spanning 35 years, Uma reportedly performed in over 6,000 concerts. She also collaborated with her husband for events and concerts.

She was a trained classical singer. Her association with veteran musician and composer Ilaiyaraaja catapulted her to fame. Uma became a household name after their song, Poongathave Thalthiravai, from the film Nizhalgal, released.

Their other popular songs are Oru Jeevan Alaithathu, Aagava Vennilave Arangetra Velai, Poopalam Isaikum, Nee Padhi Naan Padhi Kanne and more.