 Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Terrifying Flight Scare With Daughter Samara: 'Our Hearts Stopped...'
Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Terrifying Flight Scare With Daughter Samara: 'Our Hearts Stopped...'

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, revealed a terrifying flight experience with her 14-year-old daughter, Samara. She said their plane touched down but suddenly lifted back into the sky, leaving them panic-stricken. "For those few seconds, both our hearts stopped," she wrote, adding that though shaken, they are safe, and 'being safe is all that truly matters.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 09:14 AM IST
Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister, jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, had a frightening experience during a recent flight with her 14-year-old daughter, Samara Sahni. She shared that after the plane touched down, it suddenly lifted back into the sky, causing panic, and she and Samara felt their hearts stop out of fear.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Terrifying Flight Scare With Daughter Samara

Taking to her Instagram story, Riddhima wrote, "Today, my daughter and I experienced a moment I'll never forget. Our plane touched down and then suddenly lifted back into the sky. For those few seconds, both of our hearts stopped. I held her hand so tightly as she looked at me with fear in her eyes, and all I could do was stay strong for her while silently trying to steady my own breath."

Further, Riddhima assured that she and Samara are safe. However, they were traumatised for a moment, and she added that being safe is all that truly matters.

"Experiences like this shake you, but they also remind you how fragile and precious life is," she wrote.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Work Front

Meanwhile, Riddhima is set to feature next in Dining With The Kapoors, created by Armaan Jain, which is a heartfelt celebration marking 100 years of the legendary Raj Kapoor.

The show features Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor and others.

Dining With The Kapoor is set to premiere on 21 November on Netflix.

Riddhima, who starred in the 2024 reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, is set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Kapil Sharma in the lead.

