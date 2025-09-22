Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Daughter Samara REACTS To Viral Clip Of Her 'Angry' Face At Aadar Jain's Wedding: 'It's Just Resting Face'—VIDEO

Photo Via YouTube

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, at her luxurious Delhi home. During the visit, Farah asked Riddhima about her daughter Samara Sahni's viral moment at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Hindu wedding, where Samara appeared to look angry while posing for the paparazzi outside the venue.

Samara On Her Viral Clip Of Her 'Angry' Face At Aadar Jain's Wedding

Riddhima explained, "Samara ka kya hai na, ki, 'Mein agar camera mein dekhungi, toh I am just going to give like a blue steel look.' So, I told her that it looks like you are angry." Samara, who was also seen in Farah's video, clarified that she was simply giving a resting face to the camera.

In a quirky reply, Samara added, "Let a girl have a resting face. It's not a problem. It's just a resting face."

When Riddhima told Samara that she has a beautiful smile and should flaunt it instead, Samara replied, "Yeah, smiling is good. I mean...normalise having a resting face."

Farah also asked Riddhima if she has a room dedicated to her in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new Mumbai house. To which, she said, "I have a room there. I am going to be on my mother’s floor. So, there’s one room for me and Bharat, and one for Samara too. My mom wants to keep us close."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Bollywood Debut

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set to make her Bollywood debut with comedian Kapil Sharma.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the yet-untitled project is produced by Abbas-Mustan and directed by Anukalp Goswami. The film is scheduled to release in the second half of 2025.