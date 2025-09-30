 Game Of Glory OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Abhishek Malhan's Latest Show Online
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Game Of Glory OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, is back with a brand new reality adventure called Game of Glory. Abhishek now enters the arena not merely as a host but as the Supreme architect of the glory verse, where every action is a psychological battle and each challenge is a struggle for existence. The show is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from October 5, 2025.

About Game of Glory

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the show and wrote, "Iss game ka sirf ek hi maqsad hai- Gloryverse ka Ultimate Champion banna! Game Of Glory | Starts October 5 | JioHotstar Sparks. Watch for Free." The show is based on themes of strategic gameplay, survival, and competition under pressure.

Plot overview

Game of Glory brings together 100 of India's top influencers to compete in eight intense challenges for a grand prize. In the Gloryverse, nothing is straightforward. Participants will face paintball battles, thrilling challenges, mind-twisting puzzles, and alliances that can dissolve in an instant. This is more than just entertainment; it's a battlefield where strategy, courage, and determination will determine who stays in the game. Just when the players think they have figured it all out, Abhishek introduces unexpected twists that change everything.

Abhishek talked about the show

Sharing what drives him, Abhishek says, "For me, games have never just been about winning a trophy—they've always been about what happens to you while you play. Growing up, I was the kid who turned every get-together into a tournament, just to see how pressure changes people—how someone quiet can rise as a leader, or how a leader can crumble when the stakes get real."

He added, "Game of Glory takes that spark and unleashes it on an epic scale. Every decision here is either a trap or a breakthrough, every alliance a risk. I'm not stepping in to play safe or be a polite host—I'm here to challenge, to keep the players guessing, and raise the stakes for them. Because glory isn't handed to you; it's earned when the arena turns against you and you still refuse to back down."

