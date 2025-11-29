 Bigg Boss 19: Media Round Leaves Pranit More Under Fire, Netizens Say 'Expose His Dirty Face'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19: Media Round Leaves Pranit More Under Fire, Netizens Say 'Expose His Dirty Face'

Bigg Boss 19: Media Round Leaves Pranit More Under Fire, Netizens Say 'Expose His Dirty Face'

As per the reports, media professionals entered the Bigg Boss 19 house today. There are claims that Pranit More has been roasted for causing Abhishek Bajaj's elimination. So far, there are reports of Ashnoor Kaur & Shehbaz Badesha being eliminated from the house.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Colors TV

Today marked the day when the media entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, and fans eagerly awaited some inside scoop. The wait is finally over, as reports reveal that Pranit More was roasted by the media professionals during their visit.

As per Bigg Boss 24X7, "media grilled Pranit More over the unfair eviction of Abhishek Bajaj." In case you don't already know, Pranit was given the option to choose one of the contestants. He opted to save Ashnoor Kaur, leaving Abhishek evicted.

After knowing that the media grilled Pranit, a user tweeted, "Weldone, expose his dirty face, evil heart, cunning mind. Backstabber Zazu. Makers ka Khairati Finalist. No rivalry, no mudda of his own, No individuality, zero contribution. Group k sahare finale tak aya, sota raha pura season (sic)." Another wrote, "Hope he was embarassed just like he embarasses everyone with his jokes (sic)." Another wrote, "Grill him for BEING THE WORST FRIEND... even for goin againsT Gk... who did nothing but stand up for him (sic)."

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shehbaz Badesha's Elimination Report Sparks Fury, Netizens Say 'Most...
article-image

The upcoming weekend ka vaar will reportedly have a double eviction in it. Besides Ashnoor, Shehbaz Badesha is also reported to be eliminated in the upcoming episodes. After the reports surfaced, people are happy with the eviction of Ashnoor, however, everyone is calling out the makers for the elimination of Shehbaz.

FPJ Shorts
Formula 1: Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Presents Sprint Race Awards As Piastri, Russell & Norris Shine In Qatar; Video
Formula 1: Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Presents Sprint Race Awards As Piastri, Russell & Norris Shine In Qatar; Video
Delhi Fire: 3 Killed, 2 Women Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts At Residential Building In Tigri Extension
Delhi Fire: 3 Killed, 2 Women Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts At Residential Building In Tigri Extension
Adoptathon 2025: Soha Ali Khan, Priya Dutt, Bhumika Chawla, Raunaq Rajani Promote Adoption Of Rescued Dogs & Cats At Bandra Camp; Check Pics & Videos
Adoptathon 2025: Soha Ali Khan, Priya Dutt, Bhumika Chawla, Raunaq Rajani Promote Adoption Of Rescued Dogs & Cats At Bandra Camp; Check Pics & Videos
'There Will Be Jihad If...': Jamiat Chief Accuses SC Of Failing To Protect Rights Of Minorities; BJP, VHP Slam Madani - VIDEO
'There Will Be Jihad If...': Jamiat Chief Accuses SC Of Failing To Protect Rights Of Minorities; BJP, VHP Slam Madani - VIDEO

As per the promo released, host Salman Khan will be schooling Ashnoor in the weekend ka vaar for 'intentionally' hitting Tanya in the Ticket to Finale task. Let us further wait to see whether the same will happen to be the reason for her eviction from the house.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adoptathon 2025: Soha Ali Khan, Priya Dutt, Bhumika Chawla, Raunaq Rajani Promote Adoption Of...

Adoptathon 2025: Soha Ali Khan, Priya Dutt, Bhumika Chawla, Raunaq Rajani Promote Adoption Of...

Bigg Boss 19: Media Round Leaves Pranit More Under Fire, Netizens Say 'Expose His Dirty Face'

Bigg Boss 19: Media Round Leaves Pranit More Under Fire, Netizens Say 'Expose His Dirty Face'

Will ACP Pradyuman Return In CID 3? Shivaji Satam Addresses His Possible Comeback As CID 2 Prepares...

Will ACP Pradyuman Return In CID 3? Shivaji Satam Addresses His Possible Comeback As CID 2 Prepares...

Who Is Rohan Acharya? Meet Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha's Soon-to-Be Husband

Who Is Rohan Acharya? Meet Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha's Soon-to-Be Husband

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shehbaz Badesha's Elimination Report Sparks Fury, Netizens Say 'Most...

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shehbaz Badesha's Elimination Report Sparks Fury, Netizens Say 'Most...