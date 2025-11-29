Bigg Boss 19: Media Round Leaves Pranit More Under Fire, Netizens Say 'Expose His Dirty Face'

Bigg Boss 19 | Colors TV

Today marked the day when the media entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, and fans eagerly awaited some inside scoop. The wait is finally over, as reports reveal that Pranit More was roasted by the media professionals during their visit.

As per Bigg Boss 24X7, "media grilled Pranit More over the unfair eviction of Abhishek Bajaj." In case you don't already know, Pranit was given the option to choose one of the contestants. He opted to save Ashnoor Kaur, leaving Abhishek evicted.

The media grilled #PranitMore over the unfair eviction of #AbhishekBajaj from Bigg Boss 19. 👀 — Bigg Boss 19 News . (@bb19_news_) November 29, 2025

After knowing that the media grilled Pranit, a user tweeted, "Weldone, expose his dirty face, evil heart, cunning mind. Backstabber Zazu. Makers ka Khairati Finalist. No rivalry, no mudda of his own, No individuality, zero contribution. Group k sahare finale tak aya, sota raha pura season (sic)." Another wrote, "Hope he was embarassed just like he embarasses everyone with his jokes (sic)." Another wrote, "Grill him for BEING THE WORST FRIEND... even for goin againsT Gk... who did nothing but stand up for him (sic)."

Weldone, expose his dirty face, evil heart, cunning mind. Backstabber Zazu. Makers ka Khairati Finalist. No rivalry, no mudda of his own, No individuality, zero contribution. Group k sahare finale tak aya, sota raha pura season#FarrhanaBhatt #Biggboss19 — Jenny Dixit (@bossladyy301) November 29, 2025

Hope he was embarassed just like he embarasses everyone with his jokes — Shibu (@puja87562171) November 29, 2025

Grill him for BEING THE WORST FRIEND... even for goin againsT Gk... who did nothing but stand up for him



HORRIBLE FRIEND#GauravKhanna𓃵 — Shona (@shonz1801) November 29, 2025

The upcoming weekend ka vaar will reportedly have a double eviction in it. Besides Ashnoor, Shehbaz Badesha is also reported to be eliminated in the upcoming episodes. After the reports surfaced, people are happy with the eviction of Ashnoor, however, everyone is calling out the makers for the elimination of Shehbaz.

As per the promo released, host Salman Khan will be schooling Ashnoor in the weekend ka vaar for 'intentionally' hitting Tanya in the Ticket to Finale task. Let us further wait to see whether the same will happen to be the reason for her eviction from the house.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.