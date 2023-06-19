Ali Fazal, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan And More, These Are The Top 8 On-Screen Spies...

Spy movies have everything to keep you hooked to your seat. The Spy universe is getting bigger and better for Bollywood actors as many are part of it. The Free Press Journal handpicks Bollywood stars who are going to be seen in highly anticipated spy thrillers.

Ali Fazal - Kandahar:

Ali Fazal's latest project, Kandahar, which stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban, released on May 26, worldwide. Ali plays the role of ISI agent Kahil Nasir, who locks horns with the protagonist Gerard Butler.

Shah Rukh Khan - Jawan:

The SRK starrer Jawan is one of the anticipated movies of 2023. The first poster of the movie shows SRK being wrapped in bandages and what seems like he is being questioned. It is scheduled to hit screens on September 7.

Salman Khan - Tiger 3:

If today we are talking about a spy universe, then we owe it to Salman Khan and his film Ek Tha Tiger (2012). The third film of the franchise, Tiger 3, will be released this Diwali. We will also get to see a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) and Hrithik Roshan (Kabir) in it.

Hrithik Roshan - Fighter:

The handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in spy drama film Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is a tribute to the Indian Air Force and it is considered to be India’s first aerial action franchise feature film.

John Abraham - Tehran:

The John Abraham starrer Tehran is a geo-political drama. It was shot in locations across Glasgow, Mumbai and Delhi. The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres in January 2023 but got delayed for post production.

Varun Dhawan - Citadel:

Varun Dhawan will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the international show Citadel. It will release on an OTT platform soon.

Ishwak Singh - Berlin:

Berlin is set in early 1990s in Delhi, it’s written and directed by Atul Sabharwal. According to the makers, the film is about a sign language expert, who gets into the “dark vortex of rivalry” between intelligence agencies, deceit, and corruption. Ishwak Singh will be seen playing the role of a spy for the first time on-screen.

Alia Bhatt - Heart Of Stone:

Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Gal briefly plays the character, CIA agent Rachel Stone, and from the trailer it is quite evident that Alia’s character has an important role.