Child Actor Veer Sharma, Who Was Set To Play Young Saif Ali Khan In Film, Dies In Kota House Fire; 15-Year-Old Brother Also Passes Away

Child actor Veer Sharma, aged 10, and his elder brother, 15-year-old Shaurya Sharma, tragically lost their lives in a fire late Saturday night (September 27) at the Deep Shree multi-storey building in Kota's Anantpura area of Rajasthan.

Veer had gained recognition for playing young Lakshman in the mythological serial Veer Hanuman and was also set to portray the childhood version of actor Saif Ali Khan in an upcoming film. Shaurya, his elder brother, was preparing for the IIT entrance examination.

Veer and Shaurya were actress Rita Sharma's sons. Rita is known for her roles in web series and films such as Crash Course (2022), Crimes and Confessions (2021), and Chahatein (2025).

About the fire

According to a report in NDTV, the fire broke out on the fourth floor, where the two boys were alone at the time. Their father, Jitendra Sharma, a faculty member at a private coaching institute, was away attending an event, while their mother, Rita, was in Mumbai.

According to police, both children died from suffocation caused by thick smoke. Neighbours noticed smoke billowing from the apartment and rushed to break open the door, pulling the boys out. They were taken to a nearby hospital unconscious but were declared dead on arrival.

The report further stated that preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by a short circuit.

"The drawing room was completely gutted, while other areas of the flat also bore burn marks," said Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam. Station House Officer Bhupendra Singh confirmed an electrical fault is suspected as the cause.

In the wake of the tragedy, the family has reportedly announced the decision to donate both children’s eyes.