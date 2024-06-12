Rohit Saraf On Being Compared With Shahid Kapoor Ahead Of Ishq Vishk Rebound Release: 'I Take It In Right Spirit'

Rohit Saraf at Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer launch event in Mumbai | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The makers of Ishq Vishq Rebound shared the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday, giving the audience a glimpse of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan's world of modern love. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the film delves into the complexities of today's relationships. It is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

Sharing his experience of working on the film and the love he has been receiving from fans, Rohit said, "We all are nervous but also happy. I can't tell you how incredible it feels when a dream is realised. I don't feel pressurised but very secured. Doing work that I haven't done before and taking risks by exploring new genres is an incredible feeling."

On being compared with Ishq Vishq lead Shahid Kapoor, Rohit stated, "The comparisons started happening soon after the title track was released. I honestly feel that it is a huge honour to be compared to somebody as legendary as Shahid Kapoor. I have been Shahid's huge fan over the years, especially with Ishq Vishk. I remember watching him dance to the title track. I have been in awe of how amazing a dancer he has been. Over the years, he has proven himself to be a phenomenal actor too. I take the comparisons in the right spirit because I don’t have the pressure that I am trying to fill his shoes."

He added, "Deep down I feel happy that somebody is comparing me. If I have to choose between Rohit and Shahid, I will always choose Shahid."

On making her debut with Ishq Vishq, Pashmina gushed, "I feel very emotional. Iss Ishq Vishq ke chakkar mein humari toh life bann gayi hai." Opening up about her character in the film, she said, "I did not relate with my character because I am the kind of person who finds it difficult to say no and my character Sania finds it difficult to hear no. It was unique to play her but I liked it. I enjoyed setting a boundary and being a little gundi. It was different but now we are similar because I adopted some qualities from her into my personality."

Naila said she is grateful for the opportunity. "We've made the film with a lot of heart and love. It's so reassuring. I'm so grateful to be getting this opportunity. The makers have put in a lot of faith and belief in all of us. We're all so new and fresh. I have come with no baggage and I just want everyone to enjoy the love that we have shown in the film. It will take you back to the quintessential love story which we adored in the 1990s and 2000s. It is back with a bang in 2024," the actress shared.

Jibraan said it was a dream come true for him to make his debut as a lead with Ishq Vishq Rebound. He gushed, "This is a beautiful dream which I'm getting to share with wonderful people. I'm numb after all the things happening with me right now. It is a dream. I'm not able to process this. There is pressure because we want everyone to feel the love, we want people to come back to the cinema and enjoy the simple love story. We've worked hard and put in a lot of effort. I hope that transcends and you all keep giving the love which we all have been receiving."

Revealing how the actors came on board, producer Ramesh Taurani said, "I always wanted to bring fresh pairs on screen. We knew Rohit, had seen his work. We felt he was the correct choice for playing the role of Raghav. When we signed Pashmina, we didn't know she's a Roshan. We got to know that she is Rajesh Roshan's daughter only when we were signing the contract. Jibraan, on the other hand, had himself told me that he was a child actor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Pashmina and Jibraan gave very good auditions. Naila's work also we had seen and on the basis on that, she was cast. I feel Ishq Vishq Rebound is different from the films that are releasing now. It is the story of today's generation and all the actors have done a great job. I'm hopeful that they will be big stars."