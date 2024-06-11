Shahid Kapoor To Make A Guest Appearance In Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound?

On Tuesday, June 11, the makers of Ishq Vishk Rebound, starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the movie.

The 2-minute, 8-second trailer presents a college love story that explores modern love with a Gen Z twist on dating habits. Rohit's Ishq Vishk Rebound comes nearly 20 years after Shahid Kapoor's original Ishq Vishk.

Fans are eager to know if Shahid will make a guest appearance in Ishq Vishk Rebound, but this remains uncertain. At the trailer launch event, the director responded to the question, saying, "You will know that on June 21."

Shahid made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, with Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasurywala, and Vishal Malhotra in the lead.

Earlier, Rohit Saraf clarified that Ishq Vishk Rebound is neither a sequel nor a remake of Shahid’s Ishq Vishk. “The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it’s a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z,” he told PTI.

Check out the trailer:

Meanwhile, the trailer of Ishq Vishk Rebound features a few songs from the original album.

Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Marathi filmmaker Nipun Dharmadhikari, who's now making his Bollywood directorial debut.

The film will mark the acting debut of Hrithik Roshan's niece Pashmina Roshan, along with Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son Krish in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Ishq Vishk Rebound is slated to release in theatres on June 21.