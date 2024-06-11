 Shahid Kapoor To Make A Guest Appearance In Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShahid Kapoor To Make A Guest Appearance In Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound?

Shahid Kapoor To Make A Guest Appearance In Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound?

Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image

On Tuesday, June 11, the makers of Ishq Vishk Rebound, starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the movie.

The 2-minute, 8-second trailer presents a college love story that explores modern love with a Gen Z twist on dating habits. Rohit's Ishq Vishk Rebound comes nearly 20 years after Shahid Kapoor's original Ishq Vishk.

Fans are eager to know if Shahid will make a guest appearance in Ishq Vishk Rebound, but this remains uncertain. At the trailer launch event, the director responded to the question, saying, "You will know that on June 21."

Read Also
Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor Buy Apartment In Worli Worth ₹58 Crore
article-image
Read Also
Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Trailer Is A Gen Z Love Story With Twist & Turns
article-image

Shahid made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, with Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasurywala, and Vishal Malhotra in the lead.

Earlier, Rohit Saraf clarified that Ishq Vishk Rebound is neither a sequel nor a remake of Shahid’s Ishq Vishk. “The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it’s a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z,” he told PTI.

Check out the trailer:

Read Also
Ishq Vishk Rebound Star Rohit Saraf: 'It's A Blessing To Recreate What Shahid Kapoor Did 20 Years...
article-image

Meanwhile, the trailer of Ishq Vishk Rebound features a few songs from the original album.

Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Marathi filmmaker Nipun Dharmadhikari, who's now making his Bollywood directorial debut.

Read Also
Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Pashmina Shares Rare & Unseen Photos To Wish 'Duggu Bhaiya'
article-image

The film will mark the acting debut of Hrithik Roshan's niece Pashmina Roshan, along with Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son Krish in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Ishq Vishk Rebound is slated to release in theatres on June 21.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Here's When Shakti Arora Will Shoot For His Last Episode In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Exclusive)...

Here's When Shakti Arora Will Shoot For His Last Episode In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Exclusive)...

Who Is Darshan Thoogudeepa? Kannada Actor Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Who Is Darshan Thoogudeepa? Kannada Actor Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Shahid Kapoor To Make A Guest Appearance In Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound?

Shahid Kapoor To Make A Guest Appearance In Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound?

Gopichand Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

Gopichand Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

Abhishek Kumar Called Sargun Mehta Before Flying To Romania, Here's What He Said

Abhishek Kumar Called Sargun Mehta Before Flying To Romania, Here's What He Said