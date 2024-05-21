Ishq Vishk Rebound Star Rohit Saraf: 'It's A Blessing To Recreate What Shahid Kapoor Did 20 Years Ago'

Rohit Saraf at Ishq Vishk Rebound song launch event | Varinder Chawla

The '90s kids were in for a boost of nostalgia as the title track of Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan's upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound was dropped by the makers of Tuesday at a grand event. Along with the lead pair, the event was also attended by their co-stars Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal, and veteran film producer Ramesh Taurani.



While the story of Ishq Vishk Rebound is a totally fresh one on the backdrop of GenZ love, the makers added a dash of nostalgia to it by recreating the chartbuster Ishq Vishk theme from the 2003 film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Speaking on those lines, Rohit Saraf shared that he too was overwhelmed being cast in the film, as it has been a part of his childhood and youth too.



"It's a dream come true. It's a legacy that I'm very grateful to be a part of. I've grown up listening and dancing to this iconic song which has been a cult for '90s kids. I'm still fanboying over what Shahid did all those years ago and to be able to recreate that in my own way is a sheer blessing. I'm really very excited for you all to watch the song and the whole movie," he gushed.



Pashmina Roshan, who marks her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, said, "I'm so grateful I've gotten the opportunity to be a part of this film and this song. It's an iconic song and to be able to recreate it is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I have given my 100 per cent to this film and I hope I've done full justice to this opportunity."





The entire nation remembers Jibraan Khan as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son Krishi in the cult film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and after honing his skills over the past 20 years, he is now set to mark his Bollywood debut as a hero.



An emotional Jibraan shared, "It's been a very long journey for me. It's been around two decades since you last saw me on screen and I was this little kid, and today, I'm back and I hope people like me now as well. Life has come full circle for me as I've actually danced to this song as a kid. This is also very special because I was a part of Shiamak Davar's dance group just like Shahid and I too have worked as a background dancer for him, so all of this really feels special. I really hope people like this song because we've worked really hard."



Naila Grrewal mentioned how the cast had a blast shooting for Ishq Vishk Rebound. Spilling some beans on what went on behind the cameras, she quipped, "When we started off together, we had these workshops where we really opened up to each other. These are wonderful people! Rohit has this fun switch that he can just turn on and off, Pashmina is the sweetest girl to work with, and Jibraan was the life of every party on the sets. I couldn't have asked for a better team."



Producer Ramesh Taurani shared that he decided to recreate his own film because the times have changed and the dynamics too. "This is not a remake or sequel of the original Ishq Vishk. It's just a film from the franchise which is more relevant to today's times. We all can never get enough of songs and romcoms and what better than recreating this idea of the film which was loved by the youth back then," he stated.



Ishq Vishk Rebound is set to hit the silver screens on June 21.