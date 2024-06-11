Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Trailer Is A Gen Z Love Story With Twist & Turns

Generations are changing but one thing that remains the same is love. However, different terms and types of relationships are growing in the Gen Z world. Bringing one such story of rebounds and situationships, right from bromance to besties to exes and exploring the entire drama in Ishq Vishk Rebound.

On Tuesday, June 11, the makers released the trailer of the film, showcasing the stellar star cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in a modern love story. This film delves into the complexities of today's relationships, and how confusing people and love can be. Will they admit each emotion of cheating, loving, or falling apart of a sense of realising what's actually right? Only the story can tell.

The storyline of three best friends, 2 relationships, 2 breakups, and their hidden secrets will unfold the entire rebound scene in the film. The trailer also shows some amazing chartbuster tracks like Rehmat, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar title track and Chot Dil Pe Lagi.

More surprises are yet to unfold by the makers; it seems that the story has just begun. Ishq Vishk Rebound is from the franchise of Ishq Vishk. It is not a remake or sequel of the film, and hence the storyline can not be compared to the Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Ishq Vishk.

Ishq Vishk Rebound is presented by Tips Industries, it is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. It is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. The film will be released in theatres on June 21, 2024.