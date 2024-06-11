 Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Trailer Is A Gen Z Love Story With Twist & Turns
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIshq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Trailer Is A Gen Z Love Story With Twist & Turns

Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Trailer Is A Gen Z Love Story With Twist & Turns

Ishq Vishk Rebound, starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in a modern love story.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
article-image

Generations are changing but one thing that remains the same is love. However, different terms and types of relationships are growing in the Gen Z world. Bringing one such story of rebounds and situationships, right from bromance to besties to exes and exploring the entire drama in Ishq Vishk Rebound.

On Tuesday, June 11, the makers released the trailer of the film, showcasing the stellar star cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in a modern love story. This film delves into the complexities of today's relationships, and how confusing people and love can be. Will they admit each emotion of cheating, loving, or falling apart of a sense of realising what's actually right? Only the story can tell.

The storyline of three best friends, 2 relationships, 2 breakups, and their hidden secrets will unfold the entire rebound scene in the film. The trailer also shows some amazing chartbuster tracks like Rehmat, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar title track and Chot Dil Pe Lagi.

Read Also
Ishq Vishk Rebound Star Rohit Saraf: 'It's A Blessing To Recreate What Shahid Kapoor Did 20 Years...
article-image

More surprises are yet to unfold by the makers; it seems that the story has just begun. Ishq Vishk Rebound is from the franchise of Ishq Vishk. It is not a remake or sequel of the film, and hence the storyline can not be compared to the Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Ishq Vishk.

Read Also
Ishq Vishk Rebound Star Rohit Saraf: 'It's A Blessing To Recreate What Shahid Kapoor Did 20 Years...
article-image

Ishq Vishk Rebound is presented by Tips Industries, it is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. It is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. The film will be released in theatres on June 21, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Here's When Shakti Arora Will Shoot For His Last Episode In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Exclusive)...

Here's When Shakti Arora Will Shoot For His Last Episode In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Exclusive)...

Who Is Darshan Thoogudeepa? Kannada Actor Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Who Is Darshan Thoogudeepa? Kannada Actor Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Shahid Kapoor To Make A Guest Appearance In Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound?

Shahid Kapoor To Make A Guest Appearance In Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound?

Gopichand Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

Gopichand Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

Abhishek Kumar Called Sargun Mehta Before Flying To Romania, Here's What He Said

Abhishek Kumar Called Sargun Mehta Before Flying To Romania, Here's What He Said