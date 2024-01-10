Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Pashmina Shares Rare & Unseen Photos To Wish 'Duggu Bhaiya'

By: Sachin T | January 10, 2024
Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, has shared a series of rare and unseen throwback photos of the Fighter actor on his birthday
Hrithik turned 50 on January 10 and social media platforms are flooded with sweet wishes and messages for the actor
Pashmina shared a picture with Hrithik from their Raksha Bandhan celebration. In the photo, they are seen flaunting their rakhis
Pashmina, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon, also posted some throwback pictures with Hrithik
Another throwback photo shows Hrithik fast asleep
Wishing him, Pashmina wrote, "Happy birthday duggu bhaiya, You are the glue that brings our family together! Thankyou for filling our life with SO MUCH love, laughter and happiness"
Pashmina added, "There are no words to describe how much I love you"
